Mercedes BlueTEC Emissions Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles allegedly were sold with emissions systems that violate standards.

October 2, 2020 — A Mercedes-Benz BlueTEC emissions lawsuit settlement has been reached in a case (In re: Mercedes-Benz Emissions Litigation) that could cost the automaker $700 million, in addition to a separate penalty of $1.5 million from U.S. regulators.

The lawsuit alleges Mercedes deceived consumers by falsely advertising these diesel vehicles as "clean" with "ultra-low emissions."

2014-2016 Mercedes-Benz E250 BlueTEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML250 BlueTEC

2014-2016 Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter (4-cylinder)

2011-2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 BlueTEC

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML320 BlueTEC

2010-2016 Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter (6-cylinder)

2009 Mercedes-Benz GL320 BlueTEC

2010-2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC

2010-2016 Mercedes-Benz GL350 BlueTEC

2009 Mercedes-Benz R320 BlueTEC

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE300d

2010-2012 Mercedes-Benz R350 BlueTEC

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE350d

2012-2013 Mercedes-Benz S350 BlueTEC

2013-2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 BlueTEC

Mercedes marketed the BlueTEC vehicles as emitting “up to 30% lower greenhouse-gas emissions than gasoline.” The claim is bogus, says the plaintiffs who argue the automaker concealed the truth about nitrogen oxide emissions.

According to the lawsuit, Mercedes conspired with supplier Bosch to program BlueTEC vehicles to emit high levels of emissions. The lawsuit alleges defeat devices turned off or limited emissions reductions during real-world driving conditions but not during official vehicle emissions tests.

The original class action alleges tests were conducted at highway speeds, at low temperatures and at variable speeds. Test results allegedly indicate multiple models do not meet federal emissions standards.

The lawsuit alleges low temperature testing at highway speeds produced nitrogen oxide emissions that were 8.1 to 19.7 times above federal standards, while testing at low temperatures at variable speeds produced emissions as high as 30.8 times the standard.

Although the settlement still needs to receive final approval from the judge, attorneys for vehicle owners say current owners and lessees can receive $3,290 if no former owner or lessee submits a claim for the same vehicle.

If a former owner or lessee does submit a claim for the same vehicle, current owners and lessees can receive $2,467.50.

Former owners and lessees can receive $822.50, divided equally among former owners and lessees who submit claims for the same vehicle.

To date the settlement website isn't active, but more information about the proposed Mercedes emissions settlement can eventually be found at MBBlueTecSettlement.com.

The Mercedes-Benz BlueTEC emissions lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: In re: Mercedes-Benz Emissions Litigation.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman, Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello, P.C., and SeegerWeiss.