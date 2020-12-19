Mercedes Recalls Metris Right-Hand-Drive Vans

About 560 Metris vans need repairs to prevent brake fluid leaks.

December 19, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 560 model year 2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris right-hand-drive vans because of brake fluid leaks.

The screwed fittings between the steel brake lines routed through the underbody of the vehicles and the brake hoses in the areas of the front and rear axles may not have been installed correctly.

A leaking connection between the brake lines and brake hoses can cause a sudden loss of brake fluid and a lack of braking performance.

Mercedes dealers will check the fittings at the connection points of the brake lines to the brake hoses and fix them, if needed.

The automaker doesn't know when the recall will begin, but concerned Metris owners may call 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS2BREMPOS.