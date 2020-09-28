Mercedes Sprinter Rear Wheel Speed Sensors Investigated

Mercedes Sprinter owners say their vans illuminate multiple warning lights and enter limp mode.

September 27, 2020 — Mercedes Sprinter rear wheel speed sensor failures are under a federal investigation following 44 complaints from owners of 2011-2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), moisture in the rear wheel speed sensors can cause the axle sensors to fail, causing Mercedes Sprinter owners to complain their vans suffer multiple problems due to sensor failures.

Those symptoms include, "large fluctuations in engine speed, erratic transmission shifting, limp-home mode operation and illumination of brake system warning lamps, including the anti-lock brake system (ABS) and the electronic stability program (ESP)."

Customers also report the cost associated with failed wheel speed sensors.

"At 24,000 miles two wheel speed sensors failed causing esp, abs, and check engine warning lights to illuminate. Also this disabled the cruise control. Vehicle sat overnight and upon starting no error messages appeared. The following day these issues reoccurred. Took vehicle to mb dealer for diagnostics, which confirmed the speed sensor failures. Cost of repair $1,100. Mb should be held responsible for recalls and the cost of repairs."

In addition, certain Sprinter owners complain of the safety risk caused by failed sensors.

"Upon pulling off from a dead stop, the vehicle began jerking, then accelerating uncontrollably. I could not slow the vehicle with the brakes. If I had not moved the gear selector to neutral, I would have hit the car in front of me. Abs, anti-skid, and traction warning lights came on, and I barely had enough power to pull off to a safe place. Dealer replaced right rear wheel speed sensor under warranty with what they called an 'Improved part', but there are three more speed sensors."

Some Sprinter owners claim the vans had to endure several rear wheel speed sensor replacements, a claim which will be included in the investigation of nearly 160,000 model year 2011-2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Mercedes wheel speed sensor investigation.