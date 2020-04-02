Nissan Recalls Vehicles To Replace Takata Airbag Inflators

Nissan recalls 216,000 NV, Titan, Armada and Infiniti QX56 vehicles.

April 2, 2020 — A Nissan driver-side Takata airbag recall affects more than 216,000 vehicles after Nissan learned the airbags could explode when they deploy.

The recall involves exploding airbag inflators similar to recalls of tens of millions of vehicles worldwide. But Takata says this recall is somewhat different.

Nissan says these vehicles need new inflators manufactured by a different company (Daicel).

2012-2017 Nissan NV Cargo Van

2012-2017 Nissan NV Passenger Van

2013-2015 Nissan Titan

2013-2015 Nissan Armada

2011-2012 Infiniti QX56

A Takata plant in Mexico had problems with the driver frontal airbag inflators, and an investigation determined the problem may be caused by overloading or asymmetric loading of the propellant which may cause too much pressure on the inflator housing.

An inflator rupture will send metal fragments into occupants and the interior of the vehicle.

Nissan isn't aware of any confirmed airbag incidents and the automaker believes only 1% of vehicles are affected by the inflators.

Nissan dealers will replace the front driver airbag inflators or module kits when the Takata airbag recall begins May 25, 2020.

Affected Nissan customers may call 800-867-7669 and Infiniti customers may call 800-662-6200.