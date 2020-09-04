Nissan Sentra LED Headlight Recall For 6,000 Cars

Supplier misaligned the right-hand headlights on the 2020 Sentra cars.

September 4, 2020 — A Nissan Sentra LED headlight recall includes 6,000 cars because the headlights may not have been aimed properly during production.

The model year 2020 Sentras need new right-hand LED headlights because the lights installed in the vehicles may not provide enough light on the roads.

An audit at the supplier concerning federal safety standards found a problem with the right-hand headlights. The supplier contacted Nissan in May and opened an investigation to determine the root cause.

"During the manufacturing process review, the supplier discovered that the correct aiming logic was not applied when setting the right-hand LED head lamp aim parameters. Additionally, an audit of the supplier’s documentation revealed that the control plan review only occurred every six (6) months, allowing the incorrect specification to go undetected." - Nissan

The U.S. recall includes 5,520 Sentras and in Canada 479 cars are recalled.

The Nissan Sentra recall is expected to begin October 5, 2020.

Sentra owners who want to know more may contact Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Nissan Sentra cars.