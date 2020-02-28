Porsche Macan Recall Ordered Due To Fuel Leaks

Porsche recalls 81,500 Macans after customers report leaking fuel from filter flange flow nozzles.

February 28, 2020 — A Porsche Macan recall has been ordered for nearly 81,500 vehicles because of fuel pump leaks and potential fires.

The 2015-2018 Porsche Macans are equipped with fuel pump service covers that can make contact with the filter flange flow nozzles of the pumps.

This can cause cracks and fuel leaks, and fuel that contacts ignition sources can start fires.

While monitoring the quality of parts in June 2019, Porsche discovered a demand for certain components related to the Macan fuel pumps and gas leaks. Warranty claims were analyzed and Porsche found indications of certain climate effects that caused cracks on the flow nozzles.

The automaker then found evidence that under high loads, the pump service covers can contact the flow nozzles on the filter flanges of the fuel pumps. This can cause the nozzles to crack and leak fuel.

Porsche Macan owners should be aware of a smell of fuel and immediately contact the automaker if odors are present.

In the U.S., 70,117 Porsche Macans are recalled, and in Canada 11,349 vehicles are affected.

Porsche is still working on a fix for the fuel leaks, but the Macan recall is expected to begin April 10, 2020.

Macan owners may contact the automaker at 800-767-7243 and refer to recall number ALA2.