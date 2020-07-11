Porsche Recalls 911 Carrera 4S Coupes

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupes may have loose front axle differential brackets.

July 11, 2020 — Porsche is recalling 16 model year 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupes because the front axle differential brackets may not have been tightened correctly.

If it comes loose, the differential could damage surrounding components.

In the U.S. 14 cars are recalled and in Canada two Carrera 4S Coupes are recalled.

The Porsche recall is expected to begin August 25, 2020, when dealerships will remove the front axle differentials to check the screw threads and surrounding components for any damage.

The front axle differentials may need to be reinstalled or replaced using new screw joints torqued to the required specifications.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S owners may call the automaker at 800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is ALA8.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about multiple Porsche models.