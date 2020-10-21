Range Rover Sports Recalled For Detached Spoilers

Land Rover recalls 23,700 SUVs to repair the bond on the rear spoilers and spoiler covers.

October 21, 2020 — Land Rover is recalling more than 23,700 model year 2010-2011 Range Rover Sports because the upper covers on the rear spoilers may detach from the vehicles.

The automaker says there may be problems with the adhesive bond on the spoilers due to variability in the assembly of the rear spoilers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requested Jaguar Land Rover investigate detached spoilers based on incidents outside the U.S.

Federal safety regulators then requested a recall even though NHTSA and Land Rover concluded "there was limited evidence of a safety defect pattern and trend in the US and Jaguar Land Rover had received no reports of accidents or injuries from the US market."

Land Rover says it agreed to recall the Range Rover Sports to maintain good relations with NHTSA.

About 21,800 Range Rover Sports are recalled in the U.S., and more than 1,900 SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Land Rover dealers will apply a new adhesive to secure the upper spoiler covers to the main spoilers when the recall begins November 30, 2020.

Owners can contact Land Rover at 800-369-1000 and ask about Range Rover Sport recall number N499.