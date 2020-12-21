Subaru Backup Camera Problems in Legacys and Outbacks

Subaru recalls 7,700 vehicles after over-the-air updates failed in August 2020.

December 20, 2020 — Model year 2020 Subaru Legacy and Outback vehicles are recalled if they are equipped with high-grade or mid-grade multimedia navigation.

An over-the-air software update may have timed out without completing the installation. Subaru says it corrupted the data and causes the rearview camera display to shut down, violating federal safety standards.

Between August 17 and August 21, 2020, a firmware over-the-air update was made available for Legacy and Outback vehicles, but delays in the data writing speeds of the flash memory caused installation problems.

This causes the rearview camera display to go blank.

The U.S. recall includes 6,768 Outback SUVs and 973 Legacy cars.

Subaru dealerships will reprogram the software and possibly replace the cockpit control modules once the recall begins January 22, 2021.

Subaru Outback and Legacy owners with questions should call 844-373-6614 and ask about recall reference number WRH-20.