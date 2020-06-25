Toyota Recalls Prius Cars For Hybrid System Problems

Toyota recalls 752,000 Prius and Prius v cars that may stall due to hybrid or inverter errors.

June 24, 2020 — A worldwide Toyota Prius and Prius v recall has been issued for about 752,000 cars that were designed to enter fail-safe modes when hybrid or inverter system faults occur.

The 2013-2015 Toyota Prius and 2014-2017 Toyota Prius v cars may experience hybrid faults that do not cause the cars to enter fail-safe modes as designed.

The cars will lose power and stall, possibly at dangerous high speeds.

There are about 267,000 recalled Prius and Prius v cars in the U.S. and more than 11,500 in Canada.

Toyota dealers will update the hybrid system software once owners are notified by the end of August 2020. Toyota will also repair or replace the inverters if they have failed with specific hybrid system faults.

Toyota Prius and Prius v owners with questions should call 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration releases recall details.

Read complaints about Toyota Prius and Prius v cars.