Toyota Recalls 155,000 Vehicles For Takata NADI Airbags

Toyota recalls 1998-2000 RAV4, 1998-1999 RAV4 EV and Celica, and 1997-1998 Supra vehicles.

January 24, 2020 — Toyota is recalling more than 155,000 vehicles equipped with Takata airbags that could explode or underinflate when drivers need them.

The Toyota NADI (non-azide driver inflator) airbag recall is just one of several issued by automakers after Takata announced a recall of 1.4 million non-azide driver inflators.

Recalls of tens of millions of Takata airbag inflators were previously ordered because the inflators were exploding and killing occupants. The NADI airbags can do that, but they can also fail to inflate properly and leave occupants unprotected in crashes.

The recall affects 138,842 vehicles in the U.S. and more than 17,000 in Canada.

In the U.S., Toyota is recalling 1998-2000 RAV4, 1998-1999 RAV4 EV, 1998-1900 Celica and 1997-1998 Supra vehicles.

The Canadian recall includes 1997-1999 Toyota Celica, 1998-1999 Toyota Paseo and 1998-2000 Toyota RAV4 vehicles.

Toyota is still working on a fix for the problem, but the U.S. recall is expected to begin March 2020. Customers may call the automaker at 888-270-9371.

Toyota's numbers for this recall are 20TB01 and 20TA01.

Toyota customers in Canada may call 888-869-6828.