Toyota Tundra Turn Signal Problems Cause Recall

Toyota recalls 206,000 Tundra trucks because the turn signal bulbs aren't bright enough.

July 19, 2020 — Toyota Tundra turn signal problems have caused a recall of more than 206,000 model year 2018-2020 Tundra trucks.

The Tundra turn signal problems are caused by wire harnesses connected to the front turn signal bulbs.

The harnesses weren't assembled correctly, causing the turn signal bulbs to suffer illumination problems. Toyota says the bulbs may not be bright enough to satisfy federal safety standards.

About 183,000 Tundras are recalled in the U.S. and more than 23,000 are recalled in Canada.

Toyota dealers will fix the Tundra turn signal problems by modifying the wire harnesses connected to the front turn signal bulbs.

Tundra owners will be notified in September 2020, but with questions or concerns truck owners may call 800-331-4331.

Canadian Tundra owners may call 888-869-6828.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when details are released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the Toyota Tundra turn signal recall.

