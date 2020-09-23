Volkswagen Recalls Passat Cars To Replace Airbags

VW recalls more than 2,000 Passats because the passenger airbags may deploy with too much force.

September 23, 2020 — A Volkswagen Passat recall has been issued for model year 2020 Passats with passenger airbags that may deploy with too much force because of the way the airbags were folded.

In the U.S. more than 1,800 cars are recalled and in Canada 290 Passats need repairs.

Volkswagen says it was contacted by supplier Autoliv in November 2019 about an unapproved airbag folding table used during production.

VW says it's possible the passenger airbag may deploy with too much force, so if the crash doesn't hurt you the airbag might. Additionally, VW says the problem causes a violation of federal safety standards because the airbag force limit was exceeded during out-of-position occupant tests.

The automaker told the government, "there is an increased risk of occupant injury or death if the passenger airbag deploys with a small child standing on the passenger floor directly in front of the airbag."

The 2020 VW Passat recall is expected to begin October 30, 2020, when dealerships will replace the frontal passenger airbags.

VW Passat owners may contact Volkswagen at 888-241-2289 and ask about recall number 69AY.

