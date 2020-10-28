VW Jetta Recall Issued For Fuel Leaks and Fires

Volkswagen recalls 218,000 cars at risk of fires, but hasn't decided how to fix the problems.

October 28, 2020 — A VW Jetta recall has been announced for more than 218,000 cars with fuel rail bolts that may loosen and allow fuel to leak.

Even though the fuel leaks could cause fires, Volkswagen says it is still deciding how to repair the Jettas.

The 2016-2018 VW Jetta recall says the cars have fuel rail bolts that may not have been tightened to specifications required to prevent gas leaks.

VW tracked the first known report to April 2018 in Mexico, but the automaker says at first no root cause of the problem was determined because the claim rate was low.

Jetta owners may notice fuel odors or leaks coming from the engine compartments.

The VW Jetta recall is expected to begin December 20, 2020, although the automaker is still working on a remedy.

Jetta owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 888-241-2289 and refer to recall number 24Gi.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about the 2016 VW Jetta, 2017 Jetta and 2018 Volkswagen Jetta.