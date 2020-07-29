VW Sunroof Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed

Audi and Volkswagen models allegedly were equipped with leaking panoramic sunroofs.

July 29, 2020 — A VW sunroof class action lawsuit is over after the plaintiff alleged numerous Audi and Volkswagen models have sunroofs that leak and cause damage to the interiors.

Volkswagen allegedly sold tens of thousands of the following vehicles with defective panoramic sunroof seals and drainage systems.

2016-present Audi A1

2016-present Audi A3

2016-present Audi TT

2016-present Audi Q2

2016-present Audi Q3

2016-present Volkswagen Arteon

2016-present Volkswagen Atlas/Teramont

2016-present Volkswagen Golf

2016-present Volkswagen Jetta

2016-present Volkswagen Passat

2016-present Volkswagen Polo

2016-present Volkswagen Tiguan

2016-present Volkswagen Touran

According to the VW sunroof class action, the automaker made mistakes that cause cracks to appear due to the plastic water channels and the steel reinforcement plates which cause the water leaks.

The plaintiff claims VW blames the leaks on customers to avoid covering the expensive repairs under the warranties, then dealers allegedly can't properly repair the sunroofs even though owners are stuck with the expense.

In addition to damage to the headliners, carpets and upholstery, the sunroof class action alleges leaking water damages important electrical systems and sensors.

Those affected sensors allegedly cause the Audi and Volkswagen vehicles to brake on their own while driving.

According to the plaintiff, dealerships have been issued no less than 12 separate technical service bulletins (TSBs) about the panoramic sunroofs. Additionally, other manufacturer notices and actions have been issued about leaking panoramic sunroofs and the damage that is possible from water intruding where it shouldn't be.

Although the plaintiff filed the proposed class action lawsuit to include all affected owners and lessees nationwide, he changed his mind and submitted documents to the New Jersey court requesting voluntary dismissal of the entire lawsuit, without prejudice.

However, the plaintiff's leaking sunroof lawsuit isn't the only one to appear in the courts, as can be seen here and here.

The Volkswagen sunroof class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Ziarno, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Berger Montague PC, Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Greg Coleman Law PC, and Bryant Law Center PSC.

