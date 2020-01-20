XCEL Motor Oil Class Action Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Class action lawsuit alleges XCEL Premium motor oil isn't for vehicle engines built after 1930.

January 19, 2020 — An XCEL motor oil class action lawsuit settlement has been reached after consumers accused the Amalie Oil Company of selling obsolete motor oil not fit for vehicle engines built after 1930.

The XCEL motor oil class action includes consumers in the U.S. who purchased, for personal use (not for resale), these Premium engine oils between December 1, 2014, and October 11, 2019:

SAE 30

SAE 40

SAE 50

SAE 10w-30

SAE 10w-40

SAE 15w-40

SAE 20w-50

The class action lawsuit claims XCEL Premium motor oil is considered obsolete by the American Petroleum Institute (API) because it is a non-detergent motor oil. The motor oil lawsuit alleges the Premium oil has an API-SA rating which is useless and destructive for engines manufactured after 1930.

The class action alleges consumers are misled by XCEL Premium labels which allegedly lead people to believe the motor oil is safe to use in today's engines. And while the Amalie Oil Company denies wrongdoing, consumers who purchased the oil claim the products are worthless and a waste of money.

According to the proposed XCEL settlement, the most a customer will be refunded is $20 even if they have receipts indicating numerous purchases.

For a consumer who submits a valid claim form with proof of motor oil purchase, Amalie will refund the amount paid, up to $5 per quart of XCEL Premium motor oil for up to four quarts, or a total of up to $20.

A consumer who files a valid claim form without proof of purchase will be refunded $2 per quart of motor oil, up to three quarts, or a total of up to $6.

Only one payment will be paid per household, and a consumer may claim a refund either with proof of purchase or without it, but not both.

According to the settlement agreement, the oil company will also makes changes to its labeling.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs will receive $2 million.

The XCEL motor oil class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida: Brandon Opalka, et al., v. Amalie AOC LTD.

The plaintiff is represented by Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, Kanner & Whiteley, and the Casey Law Firm.