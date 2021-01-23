2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Vehicles Investigated

Government to research why front sunroof panels detach and fly off Mercedes C-Class vehicles.

January 23, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz sunroof problems have caused federal safety regulators to open an investigation into all 2015 Mercedes C-Class vehicles that had their front sunroof panels replaced.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received seven complaints about front sunroof panel detachments, and all the vehicles had been serviced to replace those sections.

According to NHTSA, the affected part is the fixed panel that extends across the width of the roof in front of the sliding sunroof panel. The detachments typically occurred when the vehicles were driving highway speeds.

The owner of a 2015 Mercedes C300 was driving on a highway when he heard a loud wind noise as the front sunroof panel detached and disappeared from sight.

Another 2015 C-Class owner said a piece of the sunroof flew off while driving over a bridge and in the rain, causing the inside of the vehicle to get wet. The sunroof motor got wet and wouldn't work and the detached section of sunroof was destroyed by another vehicle.

And a 2015 Mercedes C300 driver heard loud wind noise coming from the top of the vehicle near the windshield while driving above 40 mph. The driver pulled over and discovered the top left sunroof panel had popped up because the panel had loosened.

The owner contacted Mercedes-Benz and scheduled an appointment, but while driving on the freeway the driver heard a loud ripping noise and realized the panel was missing. The sunroof panel that flew away wasn't found.

The panels were replaced because customers complained about problems with delamination, and it took about two years for the panels to fly off the vehicles after the panels were replaced.

