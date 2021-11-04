2016 Cadillac SRX Dim Headlights Cause Lawsuit

Owner of a 2016 SRX alleges headlight seals allow moisture to damage the Cadillac headlights.

November 4, 2021 — A 2016 Cadillac SRX headlight recall allegedly should have been ordered long ago to fix dim headlights in the SUVs, a problem allegedly caused by defective seals that allow moisture to accumulate and condense.

According to a class action lawsuit, the 2016 Cadillac SRX dim headlights allegedly prevent owners from using the vehicles at night unless the lights are set to high beams only.

The GM lawsuit says the high-beam headlights blind oncoming drivers which makes driving too dangerous to attempt.

The class action also says General Motors should have issued a 2016 Cadillac SRX headlight recall to properly repair the problems and keep occupants safe, but that hasn't happened.

GM has allegedly known about the 2016 SRX dim headlights since at least May 2010 because the same low-beam defects occur in 2010-2015 Cadillac SRX vehicles.

Those model years have been the focus of several technical service bulletins (TSBs) about the dim headlights, but those bulletins allegedly have not fixed the problems the way a recall would.

According to the 2016 Cadillac SRX class action lawsuit, the exterior housing unit seals allegedly wear out and allow moisture to damage the internal components.

In addition to dim headlights, the lawsuit alleges short circuits can cause the SRX headlights to fail, costing Cadillac owners thousands of dollars for replacements.

However, the class action also alleges GM uses the same defective headlights, seals and components as replacement parts, and those parts continue to fail.

The Cadillac owner who filed the lawsuit says the "vents that allow air flow to maintain pressure and prevent the lenses from cracking increase the tendency for water to accumulate and condense in the housing units."

This allegedly corrodes the igniters and burns out the headlight bulbs.

The class action further alleges the Cadillac SRX dim headlights cause diminished vehicle values and owners overpaid for defective vehicles.

Cadillac SRX Headlight Technical Service Bulletins (TSBs)

Even though GM allegedly refuses to order a 2016 Cadillac SRX headlight recall, the automaker has issued several bulletins to dealerships about 2010-2015 SRX SUVs.

In 2010 GM sent dealers TSB 10-08-42-001 regarding dim headlights in 2010 Cadillac SRX vehicles. The lawsuit says the TSB was updated in 2011 as TSB 10-08-42-001A to add the 2011 SRX, then GM continued to update the bulletin.

TSB 10-08-42-001C in February 2012

TSB 10-08-42-001D in November 2014

TSB 10- 08-42-001E in May 2015 (included the 2010-2013 Cadillac SRX models)

"The TSB explained the repair procedure in far greater detail, which included replacing the wiring harness and inspecting the connector for discoloration at the bulb interface. GM never included the SRX Model Year 2016 within the Bulletin No. 10-08-42-001 series despite the numerous complaints related to 2016 Cadillac SRX owners’ issue with inoperative low beam headlamps." — Cadillac class action lawsuit

But in February 2016, GM issued TSB 01-08-42-001K for 2016 Cadillac SRX vehicles, titled, “Exterior Lamp Condensation and Replacement Guidelines.”

Then GM issued TSB 02-08-42-001H in April 2015 relating to 2016 Cadillac SRX headlights to help technicians identify issues not considered warrantable by GM, "including headlamps damaged by impact, chemicals, improper cleaning, overheating, or altered accessory modification."

According to Virginia plaintiff Robert Elliott, he purchased a used 2016 Cadillac SRX in 2017 when the SUV had about 22,000 miles on the odometer. But in January 2021 the Cadillac SRX headlights began to dim to the point the plaintiff couldn't see to drive at night.

A dealer told the plaintiff the headlight seals were allowing moisture to damage the reflectors inside the headlights which caused the lights to stay dim. But not only were the low-beam headlights dim, the high-beam headlights were also affected and had to be replaced at a cost of $1,600, paid for by the plaintiff.

The 2016 Cadillac SRX dim headlights lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division: Robert Elliott, v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Fink Bressack, Morgan & Morgan Complex Litigation Group, and Turke & Strauss LLP.