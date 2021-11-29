2019 Fiat 124 Spider Fuel Pump Recall Issued

More than 1,800 cars need new fuel pumps that won't suddenly fail.

November 29, 2021 — A Fiat 124 Spider fuel pump recall involves more than 1,800 cars with DENSO fuel pumps that may have impeller problems.

The 2019 Fiat 124 Spider fuel pumps can suddenly fail while driving, leaving drivers stranded and unable to restart the cars.

Chrysler learned about a Mazda fuel pump recall for a "substantially similar vehicle" early in November.

The fuel pumps were manufactured by DENSO which has recalled millions of the pumps with defective impellers.

There were issues when using solvent to dry the fuel pump impellers which can cause tiny cracks on the impeller surfaces. This can cause the impeller to absorb too much fuel, deforming the impeller which can then strike the body of the fuel pump, causing it to fail.

As of November 10, Chrysler is unaware of any crashes or injuries and only one fuel pump warranty claim has been received.

The U.S. Fiat 124 Spider fuel pump recall includes 1,622 cars, and a Canadian recall includes 205 cars.

Chrysler dealers will replace the fuel pumps once Fiat 124 Spider recall notices are mailed January 1, 2022.

Fiat 124 Spider owners may contact Fiat Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number Y92.