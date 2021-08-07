2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans Are Rolling Away

Government opens investigation into why ambulance and Amazon delivery vans can't stay put.

August 7, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz Sprinter rollaway incidents are under a federal investigation if those vans are 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500/4500 vans configured for use as Amazon delivery vehicles or ambulances.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received 11 owner reports about Sprinter vans that rolled away after being shifted into PARK using the Auto-P function.

It would be bad enough being a patient in an ambulance without the thing unintentionally rolling away and down the street with you in it.

NHTSA says it will investigate the frequency and safety issues associated with the problem and try to determine what's causing the rollaway incidents.

The 2019 Mercedes Sprinter vans have been recalled more than 30 times, not a good sign for vans just three years old.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Mercedes Sprinter van rollaway investigation.

