2020 Ford F-350 Trucks Recalled Over Incorrect Labels

Trucks have 6.7L diesel, single rear wheels, 4X4 Crew Cab, long box, and 12k or 12.4k gross weight.

February 22, 2021 — A 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty label recall has been ordered for trucks equipped with 6.7L diesel engines, single rear wheels, 4X4 Crew Cab, Long Box and 12k or 12.4k gross vehicle weight ratings.

The recall includes 9,979 Ford F-350 Super Duty trucks in the U.S. and 1,750 in Canada, all built in Kentucky between May 13, 2019, to September 19, 2020.

Ford says the F-350 trucks have overstated payload capacity information on the tire and loading information labels, overstated accessory reserve capacity values on the safety certification labels and overstated weight info on the truck camper loading documentation.

A driver could follow the information on the labels and exceed the gross weight or axle weight ratings, overloading the suspensions and increasing stopping distances.

Ford says it's unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the F-350 labels, but Ford dealerships will need to replace the tire and loading information labels, safety certification labels and possibly the truck camper loading documents.

Customers with questions about either Ford truck recall should call 866-436-7332.