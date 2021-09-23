2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Brake Shudder and Vibration

Ford issues TSB 21-2206 because the brake pads can stick to the rotors and cause vibrations.

September 23, 2021 — A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E brake shudder, vibration or pulsation may be caused by brake pad material sticking to the brake rotor (see photo on right).

Ford knows about the brake shudder and vibration because technical service bulletin (TSB) 21-2206 was issued to dealerships. The 2021 Mustang Mach-E TSB is titled, "Vibration/Pulsation From Brakes - Brake Pad Material Stuck To Rotor."

"Some 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles may exhibit a vibration or pulsation from the brakes. This may be due to brake pad material bonded to the rotor. To correct the condition, follow the Service Procedure steps to replace the brake pads and resurface the rotors." — Ford TSB 21-2206

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles are equipped with front brake pads that have center V channels, but the replacement brake pads don't contain the center channels.

In addition, the Mustang Mach-E brake caliper bolts will be replaced.

Ford dealers are instructed to resurface the rotors to remove the brake pad material. But the rotors will be replaced if technicians cannot adequately resurface the rotors within the minimum thickness specification.

The work on a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E should take about 1.5 hours.

Contact your dealer if your 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E brakes shudder, pulsate or vibrate.