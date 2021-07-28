2021 Nissan Rogues May Have Seat Belt Problems

Nissan recalls Rogue Sports that may suffer from loose seat belts on the child seats.

July 27, 2021 — A 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport recall includes more than 4,000 SUVs that may have seat belt problems related to the use of child seats.

The seat belt automatic locking retractor (ALR) may deactivate early and reduce the protection of a child in a child seat.

Seat belt assembly supplier Autoliv told Nissan the assemblies may not comply with federal safety regulations.

To secure certain child seats using only the seat belt, the seat belt must be put in automatic locking retractor mode to remove extra seat belt slack. But a subcomponent supplier had problems during manufacturing and the ALR lever inside the seat belts may deactivate early.

This can switch the mode to emergency locking retractor mode and allow the seat belt to become loose.

Nissan found problems in April on certain seat belts in Rogue Sports in Japan which caused the assembly supplier to open an investigation. The probe determined the mistakes caused by the subcomponent supplier could cause violations of federal safety standards.

According to the automaker, the seat belt/child seat problems have caused no injury claims.

A Rogue Sport driver will hear a clicking noise when the ALR function stops well before the seat belt webbing is retracted all the way.

Nissan dealers will replace the front passenger seat belts and possibly both outer rear seat belts.

Nissan Rogue Sport recall notices will be mailed September 14, 2021.

Nissan customers with questions should call 800-867-7669 and ask about recall numbers RT049 and RT050.