Stellantis recalls 24 new Ram trucks with brake pedals that may separate from the braking systems.

February 18, 2021 — Stellantis (Chrysler) is recalling 24 model year 2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT trucks built without the retaining clips that secure the master cylinder push rods to the brake pedals.

This can cause the brake pedals to separate from the braking systems and make applying the brakes useless.

Stellantis dealers will install the push rod clips, but until then Ram owners shouldn't drive their trucks.

Ram 1500 Classic SLT owners with questions should call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number Y04.