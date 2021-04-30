Model Year 2022 Kia Carnivals Recalled For Fuel Leaks

Kia recalls 2,700 Carnival vehicles after owners reported fuel leaks from the fuel rails.

April 30, 2021 — A Kia Carnival recall includes more than 2,700 vehicles which may be equipped with damaged plastic fuel rail tubes.

The 2022 Kia Carnivals are at risk of fires if fuel leaks from the damaged tubes.

The damage was caused by the supplier of the assembly jig for the fuel rail which wasn't properly adjusted.

Kia received a complaint in April about fuel odors and a leak on a 2022 Carnival which was diagnosed by a dealer as a leaking fuel rail.

The automaker then received another complaint about a leaking fuel rail on a 2022 Kia Carnival, then two more complaints about the same problem were filed by owners.

Kia told dealerships to inspect the fuel line routes from the fuel tanks to the injector rails before delivering any 2022 Carnivals to customers.

Assembly plants were also told about the Carnival fuel leaks, and vehicles at the ports were inspected.

Kia and the supplier opened an investigation as more complaints came in about fuel leaks in 2022 Kia Carnivals.

Kia is aware of seven complaints but no fire or injuries have been reported related to the damaged fuel rails.

The Kia Carnival recall is expected to begin April 30, 2021. Kia dealers will inspect and possibly replace the multiport injection fuel rails if they fall within the affected supplier lot production range of January 20 to February 15, 2021.

Owners of 2022 Kia Carnival vehicles may call 800-333-4542 and refer to recall number SC211.