2022 Nissan Pathfinders Recalled Twice

Nissan recalls about 16,000 Pathfinders for headrest and seatback weld problems.

October 1, 2021 — Two Nissan Pathfinder recalls have been issued, both for model year 2022 SUVs and both recalls are related to welding problems.

The largest 2022 Nissan Pathfinder recall includes more than 10,000 vehicles with seat headrests that may unintentionally move or even detach.

Recall documents say the third-row headrests may have improper welds or misaligned internal components which can allow the headrest to move or detach.

A supplier found the problem in July during production of the third-row seat assemblies.

The left-side rod was detached from the center headrest on a 2022 Pathfinder which caused the opening of an investigation. Nissan inspected more than 4,500 Pathfinders and found 76 headrests with weld problems.

Then the supplier found a second headrest problem when an assembly line worker noticed too much play in the headrest from misaligned components.

The welding problem was caused by faulty equipment that caused poor welds on the rods that attach the headrests to the seat assemblies.

Nissan Pathfinder owners should watch for loose third-row seat headrests which may indicate the condition of misaligned components.

Nissan dealers will replace all three third-row seat headrests once owner notification letters are mailed November 19, 2021.

Nissan Pathfinder customers may call 800-867-7669. Nissan's reference number for this recall is PC844.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Recall (Seatback Frames)

A recall of nearly 6,000 model year 2022 Nissan Pathfinders is needed for dealerships to replace the seat assemblies if problems are found.

Nissan says a supplier had problems with welding the seat frames. The supplier found the welds could separate and cause a rattling sound in the seatback frames. This means the seatback may fail in a crash.

The Pathfinder seat problem was discovered by a test driver who heard noise from the left-hand second-row captain’s chair on a 2022 Pathfinder.

A yard inspection of 2005 welds found 162 seats with faulty welds, a problem caused by a weld nozzle that moved out of position.

Nissan Pathfinder recall notices will be mailed November 19, 2021, but Pathfinder owners may call 800-867-7669.

Nissan's recall numbers are PC845, PC846, and PC847.