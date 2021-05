Nine vehicles are recalled because of anti-lock brake system problems.

May 12, 2021 — Nine model year 2019-2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and 2020-2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia vehicles are recalled because a hard braking event can cause the anti-lock brake system hydraulic control unit rotor shafts to separate.

This will cause a loss of the anti-lock braking system and a reduction of braking assist.

Alfa Romeo dealerships will replace the anti-lock brake system hydraulic control units once recall notices are mailed June 23, 2021.

Owners may call 800-853-1403.