Audi recalls 10 e-tron GT cars because of possible problems with the suspensions.

December 11, 2021 — Audi is recalling 10 model year 2022 Audi e-tron GT cars because the retaining rings on the air suspension struts may come loose.

A loose retaining ring may allow air to escape and cause a driver problems trying to handle the car.

Audi e-tron GT recall notices are expected to be mailed January 28, 2022.

Audi dealerships will replace the air suspension struts as necessary.

Audi e-tron GT owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 42L2.