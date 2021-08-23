Audi E-Tron Quattro and E-Tron Sportback Quattro Recalled

Audi issues two recalls, one for a loss of safety features and the other for knee airbag problems.

August 23, 2021 — Audi is recalling more than 500 model year 2021 E-Tron Quattro and 2020-2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback Quattro vehicles because they could lose their anti-lock braking and electronic stability control systems.

In the U.S. 498 Audi's are recalled and a Canadian recall involves 25 E-Tron's.

Audi says an improperly welded rotor and shaft may separate within the integrated brake system.

Audi dealers will replace the brake boosters, and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 24, 2021.

Audi E-Tron owners may call 800-253-2834 and use recall number 47R1.

In a separate recall, the glove boxes may interfere with the knee airbags in about 80 model year 2021 Audi E-Tron Quattro and E-Tron Sportback Quattro vehicles.

About 60 of those vehicles are recalled in the U.S., and two are recalled in Canada.

Audi customer service can be reached at 800-253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 68H6.