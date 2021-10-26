Audi infotainment software errors can cause failures of the rearview camera image.

October 26, 2021 — An Audi rearview camera image recall includes 3,300 vehicles because software problems may prevent the rearview pictures from showing up when backing up. Nearly 500 of the vehicles are also recalled in Canada.

2021 Audi A8

2021 Audi S8

2022 Audi A5 Sportback

2022 Audi A4 Sedan

2022 Audi E-Tron GT

2022 Audi Q3

2022 Audi Q5

2022 Audi RS6 Avant

2022 Audi A3 Sedan

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

2022 Audi Q5 Sportback

2022 Audi Q7

2022 Audi Q8

2022 Audi RSQ8

2022 Audi SQ7

2022 Audi SQ8

2022 Audi S3 Sedan

Federal safety regulations require a rearview camera image appear on the screen when putting a vehicle into REVERSE.

In August, Audi discovered there may be a delay in the rearview camera response time, causing the automaker and supplier to open an investigation.

Engineers determined upon start-up of the infotainment system there are running processes that might hinder each other and cause a delay in activation of the rearview camera.

Audi says it isn't aware of any warranty claims or complaints about the rearview cameras.

Audi recall notices will be mailed December 17, 2021, and Audi dealerships will update the infotainment system software.

Audi owners with questions should call 800-253-2834. Audi's rearview image software recall number is 91CR.