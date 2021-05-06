Audi Recalls Vehicles With Rear Axles That May Misalign

Audi recalls 46,000 vehicles with rear axle trailing arm lock nuts that may corrode and break.

May 6, 2021 — An Audi recall for axle problems includes more than 46,000 of these vehicles.

2021 Audi Q7

2021 Audi Q8

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback

2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback

2021 Audi RS6 Avant

2021 Audi RS7

2021 Audi RS Q8

2020-2021 Audi S6

2020-2021 Audi Q5

2020-2021 Audi A8

2020-2021 Audi S8

2020-2021 Audi A7

2020-2021 Audi A6 allroad

2020-2021 Audi A5 Cabriolet

2020-2021 Audi A4

2020-2021 Audi A4 allroad

2020-2021 Audi SQ5

2020-2021 Audi S7

2020-2021 Audi A6

2020-2021 Audi S5

2020-2021 Audi S4

2020-2021 Audi S5 Cabriolet

2020-2021 Audi A5

2019-2021 Audi RS5

2019-2021 Audi A5 Sportback

2019-2021 Audi S5 Sportback

2019-2021 Audi RS5 Sportback

According to Audi, a lock nut on the rear axle trailing arm may break due to corrosion, causing the rear axle to go out of alignment and giving drivers trouble keeping the vehicles under control.

A specific batch of lock nuts may crack from stress corrosion. A driver may notice trouble with the steering wheel alignment when driving straight, or the vehicle may pull to one side when the driver accelerates or uses the brakes.

Audi also says the vehicle could crash if the rear axle suddenly moves the wrong direction when driving at higher speeds.

The U.S. Audi recall includes nearly 41,000 vehicles, and about 5,400 Audi vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Audi will begin mailing recall notices June 25, 2021, and dealers may replace the lock nuts and bolts.

Owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834. Audi's recall reference number is 42L1.