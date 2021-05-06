Audi Recalls Vehicles With Rear Axles That May Misalign

— An Audi recall for axle problems includes more than 46,000 of these vehicles.
- 2021 Audi Q7
- 2021 Audi Q8
- 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback
- 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback
- 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
- 2021 Audi RS7
- 2021 Audi RS Q8
- 2020-2021 Audi S6
- 2020-2021 Audi Q5
- 2020-2021 Audi A8
- 2020-2021 Audi S8
- 2020-2021 Audi A7
- 2020-2021 Audi A6 allroad
- 2020-2021 Audi A5 Cabriolet
- 2020-2021 Audi A4
- 2020-2021 Audi A4 allroad
- 2020-2021 Audi SQ5
- 2020-2021 Audi S7
- 2020-2021 Audi A6
- 2020-2021 Audi S5
- 2020-2021 Audi S4
- 2020-2021 Audi S5 Cabriolet
- 2020-2021 Audi A5
- 2019-2021 Audi RS5
- 2019-2021 Audi A5 Sportback
- 2019-2021 Audi S5 Sportback
- 2019-2021 Audi RS5 Sportback
According to Audi, a lock nut on the rear axle trailing arm may break due to corrosion, causing the rear axle to go out of alignment and giving drivers trouble keeping the vehicles under control.
A specific batch of lock nuts may crack from stress corrosion. A driver may notice trouble with the steering wheel alignment when driving straight, or the vehicle may pull to one side when the driver accelerates or uses the brakes.
Audi also says the vehicle could crash if the rear axle suddenly moves the wrong direction when driving at higher speeds.
The U.S. Audi recall includes nearly 41,000 vehicles, and about 5,400 Audi vehicles are recalled in Canada.
Audi will begin mailing recall notices June 25, 2021, and dealers may replace the lock nuts and bolts.
Owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834. Audi's recall reference number is 42L1.