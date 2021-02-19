BMW Recall Issued For Loss of Anti-Lock Braking

BMW recalls 900 vehicles that need new braking systems.

February 19, 2021 — These BMW vehicles are recalled because they may lose their anti-lock braking systems and braking assist.

2020-2021 BMW 8 Series Coupe

2020-2021 BMW Grand Coupe and Convertible 840i

2020-2021 BMW 840i xDrive

2020-2021 BMW M850i xDrive

2020-2021 BMW M8

2020-2021 BMW 740 Li xDrive

2020-2021 BMW 750 Li xDrive

2020-2021 BMW M760 Li xDrive

2020-2021 BMW X6 sDrive40i

2020-2021 BMW X6 xDrive40i

2020-2021 BMW X6 xdrive50i

2020-2021 BMW X6 M50i

2020-2021 BMW X6M

2019-2021 X5 sDrive40i

2020-2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i

2020-2021 BMW X5 xDrive50i

2020-2021 BMW X5 M50i

2020-2021 BMW X5M

2020-2021 BMW X7 xDrive40i

2020-2021 BMW X7 xDrive50i

2020-2021 BMW X7 M50i

2021 BMW M3, M3 Competition

2021 BMW M4 Coupe

2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e

2021 BMW 745 Le xDrive

BMW says about 900 vehicles have rotors and shafts inside the braking systems that may not have been welded properly and could separate during hard braking events.

BMW dealers will replace the integrated brake systems when the recall begins April 5, 2021.

Owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.