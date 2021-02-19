BMW Recall Issued For Loss of Anti-Lock Braking

— These BMW vehicles are recalled because they may lose their anti-lock braking systems and braking assist.
- 2020-2021 BMW 8 Series Coupe
- 2020-2021 BMW Grand Coupe and Convertible 840i
- 2020-2021 BMW 840i xDrive
- 2020-2021 BMW M850i xDrive
- 2020-2021 BMW M8
- 2020-2021 BMW 740 Li xDrive
- 2020-2021 BMW 750 Li xDrive
- 2020-2021 BMW M760 Li xDrive
- 2020-2021 BMW X6 sDrive40i
- 2020-2021 BMW X6 xDrive40i
- 2020-2021 BMW X6 xdrive50i
- 2020-2021 BMW X6 M50i
- 2020-2021 BMW X6M
- 2019-2021 X5 sDrive40i
- 2020-2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i
- 2020-2021 BMW X5 xDrive50i
- 2020-2021 BMW X5 M50i
- 2020-2021 BMW X5M
- 2020-2021 BMW X7 xDrive40i
- 2020-2021 BMW X7 xDrive50i
- 2020-2021 BMW X7 M50i
- 2021 BMW M3, M3 Competition
- 2021 BMW M4 Coupe
- 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe
- 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e
- 2021 BMW 745 Le xDrive
BMW says about 900 vehicles have rotors and shafts inside the braking systems that may not have been welded properly and could separate during hard braking events.
BMW dealers will replace the integrated brake systems when the recall begins April 5, 2021.
Owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.