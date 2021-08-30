Bridgestone Tire Recall: Pinholes in the Sidewalls

Bridgestone and Firestone tires may have tiny holes burned into the rubber by a faulty laser.

August 30, 2021 — A Bridgestone tire recall includes tens of thousands of tires to search for a small number of touring all-season passenger tires that may have pinholes.

The Bridgestone tire recall includes these models with DOT code 2821.

Bridgestone Dueler H/L 422 Ecopia P245/60R18

Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza 275/55R20

Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus 235/55R20

Bridgestone Turanza EL440 235/60R18

Firestone Destination LE3 225/65R17

A pinhole penetrating the inner tire liner will slowly leak air, but Bridgestone believes only eight tires need to be repaired.

A tire laser marking robot uses laser light to mark information on the sidewalls, but the robot malfunctioned and caused the laser to remain stationary. This caused the laser to burn a pinhole into the tire sidewall near the first digit of the tire identification number date code.

A driver may notice a loss of tire air if the vehicle is equipped with a tire pressure monitoring systems. It may also be possible to see the pinhole in the sidewall of the tire.

The Bridgestone tire recall includes replacement of any affected Bridgestone or Firestone tires with pinholes. Owners will be notified and provided instructions about checking the tires, or owners may take their vehicles to tire retailers for the inspections.

Tire owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed September 17, 2021.

Owners with questions about the tire recall may call 800-847-3272.