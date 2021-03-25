Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC Vehicles Have Seat Belt Issues

General Motors recalls 94,000 vehicles because the third-row seat belts may break.

March 24, 2021 — General Motors has seat belt problems in more than 94,000 of these vehicles equipped with third-row seats.

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon XL

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

The problem occurred when the third-row seats were installed. GM says the third-row outboard seat belts may have been entrapped or misrouted behind the seat-folding mechanisms which can damage the seat belts.

General Motors says a damaged seat belt can break in a crash and greatly increase the chance of injuries or death to the occupant.

Vehicle owners may notice damage to the third-row seat belts or occupants may have trouble latching the belts.

GM dealers will inspect the third-row outboard seat belts and replace any damaged seat belts once the recall begins May 3, 2021.

GM owners with questions should call Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020, GMC at 800-462-8782 or Cadillac customer service at 800-458-8006.

Owners should use recall reference number N202313000.