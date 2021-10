About 180 CT6 vehicles may have parking lights that violate federal safety standards.

October 6, 2021 — GM is recalling 181 model year 2016-2017 Cadillac CT6 cars because the parking lights may be way too bright, blinding oncoming drivers.

Cadillac dealerships will install inline headlight jumper harnesses once recall letters are mailed November 15, 2021.

Cadillac CT6 owners with questions should call 800-458-8006.

GM's recall number is N162016079.