Chevy Bolt Recall Update: Maximum Charge Reduced to 80%

GM offers new software update for 2017-2019 Chevy Bolts to allegedly improve the cars.

December 19, 2021 — General Motors has announced a Chevy Bolt recall software update to allegedly remove some of the previous restrictions provided to car owners.

The Chevrolet Bolt battery recall includes every 2017-2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and 2022 Bolt EUV to eventually replace the batteries.

But GM has issued instructions to Bolt customers about what to do while owners wait for final recall repairs.

This latest Chevy Bolt recall update will allegedly allow 2017-2019 Bolt owners to charge their cars indoors overnight, park indoors after the cars are charged and drive the Bolts below 70 miles of remaining range.

However, the software update will also automatically set the maximum state of charge to only 80% whereas the previous state of charge limit was 90% to prevent battery fires.

According to GM, a Bolt driver will still be able to travel a greater range even with the 80% charge limit because the battery can be drained below 70 miles of range.

The automaker says it hopes this latest software update will be available for all 2017-2022 Bolts in the next few weeks. GM also reminds Bolt owners the software updates are not the final repairs because all the cars will need their batteries replaced to prevent fires.

Owners of 2020-2022 Bolts should continue to follow previous recall recommendations and updates and watch for letters from GM when the software updates will be available.

Owners of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolts should contact their dealers as soon as possible regarding the software updates.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with Bolt recall repair information as it's released.