Dodge Durango Recall Issued For Missing Parts

More than 3,000 Durango SUVs recalled to inspect fasteners related to the side curtain airbags.

May 1, 2021 — Missing or loose parts on 2020-2021 Dodge Duranos have caused a recall of more than 3,000 SUVs, with 2,721 of those recalled in the U.S. and about 290 SUVs recalled in Canada.

Chrysler says 2020-2021 Dodge Durango side airbag curtain fasteners may be loose or missing, causing problems with the airbags when they deploy.

Chrysler says there are no defective parts because the Durango problem was caused during assembly when the SUVs were built with loose or missing C-pillar side curtain airbag fasteners.

The automaker learned of a problem in December 2020 when a 2021 Dodge Durango was brought into service for a noise/rattle complaint. Technicians found the SUV was missing the C-pillar side curtain airbag fastener.

This caused Chrysler (Stellantis) to open an investigation which revealed some Durangos may have been built with loose or missing fasteners.

The suspect period began on March 1, 2020, when the side curtain airbag C-pillar fasteners were first incorrectly torqued during production, through February 15, 2021, when torque operations were fixed.

As of April 15, 2021, Chrysler has received seven warranty claims, two field reports and no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dodge dealerships will inspect and possibly install the fasteners, ensuring they are tightened to specification.

The Dodge Durango recall is expected to begin June 11, 2021.

SUV owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall reference number Y16.