Fires Cause Recall of 2021 Jeep Cherokees

Nearly 19,000 model year 2021 Cherokees were equipped with defective transmission oil cooler hoses.

May 9, 2021 — A 2021 Jeep Cherokee recall of nearly 19,000 SUVs over a risk of fires from transmission fluid leaks. Stellantis (Chrysler) says fluid could leak from the transmission oil cooler rubber hoses which may not have been cured properly.

Chrysler opened an investigation in March due to a trend in engine fires caused by ruptured transmission oil cooler hoses in 2021 Jeep Cherokees.

The automaker learned a supplier (Yokohama) replaced a fuse for a water pump for the curing machine in November 2020. And Chrysler confirmed the failed transmission oil cooler hoses weren't cured properly and all the hoses had specific date/time stamps that matched the November 2020 supplier action.

The Jeep Cherokees were equipped with the defective hoses between January 19, 2021, and March 8, 2021.

The automaker says it isn't aware of any crashes or injuries caused by leaking hoses, but Chrysler didn't say how many fires are suspected.

As of April 20, 2021, Chrysler is aware of "four customer assistance records, 160 warranty claims, and seven field reports potentially related to this issue for all markets."

Jeep dealers will replace the transmission oil cooler hoses as described in the owner notification letters which will be mailed June 23, 2021.

Jeep Cherokee owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. Chrysler's Jeep Cherokee recall reference number is Y18.