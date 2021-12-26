Ford Broncos and Rangers Recalled For Radar Problems

Ford recalls more than 800 vehicles with misaligned cruise control radar modules.

December 26, 2021 — Ford is recalling more than 800 Broncos and Rangers because of serious problems with features that are supposed to be for safety.

The 2021 Ford Ranger and 2021 Ford Bronco vehicles may have cruise control radar modules that are misaligned.

A vehicle with adaptive cruise control engaged may not maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and the automatic emergency braking may react slowly.

Ford also says the emergency braking may not work at all to prevent a forward collision.

Ford owners will be notified in February 2022 and dealers will adjust the angle of the cruise control radar modules.

Ford owners may call 866-436-7332 and use recall number 21S52.