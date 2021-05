Ford recalls 82 vehicles to replace the driver's seat belt retractor pretensioner assemblies.

May 29, 2021 — A 2021 Ford Edge recall for 82 vehicles has been issued because the driver's seat belt retractor pretensioner assembly may not work during a crash.

In addition to causing safety hazards to Edge drivers, the problem also violates federal safety standards.

Ford will mail recall letters June 14, 2021. Ford dealers will need to replace the driver's seat belt retractor pretensioner assemblies.

Ford Edge owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and request information about recall number 21C13.