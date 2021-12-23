Ford F-150 Tailgate Recall Ordered Over Latch Failures

Ford recalls more than 57,000 F-150 trucks with tailgates that may suddenly open.

December 23, 2021 — A Ford F-150 tailgate recall includes more than 57,000 trucks equipped with manual and power release tailgate latches that may fail while driving, allowing the tailgates to open.

The recalled 2018 Ford F-150 truck tailgates could suddenly open at any time and lose any cargo stored in the beds.

Ford reviewed failed tailgate latches on 2018 Ford F-150s in September as part of a larger investigation into reports of 2015-2020 F-150 power tailgates that suddenly opened.

Ford engineers determined certain F-150 trucks were built with a different tailgate latch design that was used for both power and manual release tailgates.

Ford ordered an interim containment action to replace the tailgate bumpers with modified bumpers to reduce the load on the tailgate latches.

The investigation found the Ford F-150 tailgate latch uses a latch pawl perpendicular to the catch, but the design of the latch can cause the pawl to unlatch under certain conditions.

By October 25, Ford was aware of 400 F-150 trucks that had their tailgate latches repaired under warranties.

Ford F-150 tailgate latch recall notices will be mailed January 31, 2022, and Ford dealers will replace both right and left tailgate latches.

Ford F-150 owners with questions may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 21S53.

Ford had tailgate troubles in the past but not necessarily for the same latch defects.

In 2020 Ford recalled about 90,000 F-150 trucks in Canada because the power tailgates could suddenly open.

And also in 2020, the U.S. closed a Ford power tailgate investigation into why the tailgates suddenly opened in Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty trucks.