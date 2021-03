Ford recalls small number of vehicles to prevent serious steering problems.

March 19, 2021 — Ford is recalling about 50 model year 2020 Explorers and Lincoln Aviators because the rear lower control arm bolts that attach the rear lower control arms to the wheel knuckles may not have been heat-treated, which could cause them to break.

Ford dealers will replace both rear bolts when the recall begins March 29, 2021.

Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer owners may call the automaker at 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 21S11.