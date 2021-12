Ford recalls only 5 trucks because the airbag covers may injure occupants if the airbags deploy.

December 30, 2021 — About five 2022 Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks are recalled because the driver-side airbag covers may not be strong enough.

A crash could cause the airbag cover to break apart and injure occupants.

Ford truck owners will be contacted in January 2022 and dealers will need to replace the driver airbag modules.

Ford F-250 and F-350 owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's reference number for this recall is 21S49.