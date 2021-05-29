Ford Recalls F-350 and F-450 Super Duty Trucks

Ford trucks may vibrate abnormally and make knocking sounds when towing trailers.

May 29, 2021 — Ford is recalling 1,800 F-350 and F-450 Super Duty trucks equipped with fifth-wheel left-hand mounting brackets that may be cracked.

Towing a trailer will be dangerous because the fifth-wheel assembly may become loose and detach from the truck.

Ford says manufacturing problems "during the bracket stamping and forming process may have caused bracket galling, which could result in a crack."

Ford learned of a problem in December 2020 when a left-hand fifth-wheel mounting bracket cracked. And a supplier investigation showed the affected inner bracket parts were welded to frames shipped to Ford.

The automaker says there could be problems with the published trailer towing capacities which can exceed 22.8K lbs., but Ford hasn't found any reports of crashes or injuries.

A truck driver may hear knocks and clanking sounds while accelerating, or the truck may vibrate abnormally.

Ford dealerships will inspect the mounting brackets for cracks and replace any damaged brackets once recall notices are mailed June 21, 2021.

Ford F-350 and F-450 Super Duty owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's recall reference number is 21S23.