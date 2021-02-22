Ford Recalls F-Series Trucks For Windshields That Detach

About 99,000 Ford F-150 and Super Duty trucks may have windshield and label problems.

February 22, 2021 — More than 87,000 Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty trucks may have windshields that can fall off the trucks in the event of crash impacts, greatly increasing the risk of injuries to occupants.

Included in the recall are 2021 Ford F-150 trucks built in Michigan from October 27, 2020, to February 3, 2021, and 2020-2021 Ford Super Duty trucks manufactured in Kentucky between October 13, 2020, to January 23, 2021.

According to Ford, the truck windshields weren't properly bonded to the vehicles and may not stay in place, although no injuries or crashes have been reported.

The Ford truck windshield recall involves 79,017 trucks in the U.S., 6,986 in Canada and 1,347 in Mexico.

The automaker will begin sending recall notices the week of April 6, 2021, so that dealerships can reinstall the truck windshields properly.

Ford F-Series Super Duty Payload Label Recall

Ford also announced a separate recall for 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks with 6.7-liter engines because labels and documents may have incorrect information.

The recall includes 9,979 Ford Super Duty trucks in the U.S. and 1,750 in Canada, all built in Kentucky between May 13, 2019, to September 19, 2020.

Ford says the trucks have overstated payload capacity information on the tire and loading information labels, overstated accessory reserve capacity values on the safety certification labels and overstated weight info on the truck camper loading documentation.

A driver could follow the information on the labels and exceed the gross weight or axle weight ratings, overloading the suspensions and increasing stopping distances.

Ford says it's unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the labels, but Ford dealerships will need to replace the tire and loading information labels, safety certification labels and possibly the truck camper loading documents.

Customers with questions about either Ford truck recall should call 866-436-7332.