Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E and Mustang Vehicles

Airbag and seat belt problems cause a Ford Mustang Mach-E recall and a Mustang recall.

December 25, 2021 — Ford Mustang and Mustang Mach-E recalls have been announced for two separate issues involving about 2,700 vehicles, with both affecting the interiors of the vehicles.

In a recall of more than 2,622 vehicles, Ford has recalled its 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E vehicles because the rear seat belt buckles may not be properly attached to the rear floor assemblies.

According to Ford, the floors were manufactured with plates that may have bolt holes too large, and those holes are used to attach the rear seat belt buckles.

This can leave the fastener joint too loose and weaken the attachments of the rear seat belts in a crash.

Ford says it's a supplier error that was discovered at a plant when a rear seat belt failed, but the automaker says it isn't aware of any crashes or injuries in the field.

Owners will receive recall notices in January 2022 and Ford dealers will repair the seat belt buckle attachments.

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners may call 866-436-7332 and use recall reference number 21C36.

2021 Ford Mustang Airbag Recall

Ford is recalling about 100 model year 2021 Mustangs that may have side curtain airbag issues due to the incorrect amount of compressed gas in the inflators.

Ford dealers will replace the Mustang side curtain airbags once recall notices are mailed February 1, 2022.

Mustang owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 21C37.