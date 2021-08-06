Ford Recalls Transit and Transit Connect Vans

More than 42,000 vans recalled because securing a child seat may be a problem.

August 6, 2021 — A Ford Transit and Transit Connect van recall is necessary because of possible problems with securing child seats.

Nearly 42,500 model year 2021-2022 Ford Transit and 2021 Transit Connect vans are affected by the recall.

Supplier Autoliv told Ford about problems with the passenger seat belt automatic locking retractors on seat belt assemblies. Autoliv had determined certain seat belt assemblies may have retractors that deactivate early.

The seat belt assemblies were built from October 26, 2020, and January 27, 2021, but Autoliv sub-supplier ITW Automotive supplied components out of specification. This can prevent the automatic locking retractors from working properly.

The seat belt assemblies violate federal standards which "require each designated seating position, except the driver’s position, to have a seat belt assembly whose lap belt portion is lockable so that the seat belt assembly can be used to tightly secure a child restraint system.”

A Ford investigation confirmed the affected 2021 Transit Connect vans were built between November 27, 2020, to March 15, 2021, and the 2021-2022 Transit vans were built between January 12, 2021, and July 12, 2021.

The automaker says there haven't been any crash or injury reports related to the seat belt retractors.

A van owner may notice the clicking noise made when the locking retractor function is activated stops well before the seat belt webbing is fully retracted.

Ford dealers will inspect the components and replace the seat belt assemblies if needed.

Ford Transit and Transit Connect owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 13, 2021, but van owners with questions may call 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 21C18.