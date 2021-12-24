Ford Transits Recalled For Detached Driveshafts

Ford recalls more than 4,800 Transit and Transit Connect vans for two problems.

December 23, 2021 — More than 4,800 Ford Transit and Transit Connect vans are included in two recalls for two separate problems.

The largest recall involves more than 4,500 model year 2020 Transit all-wheel-drive vans that may be equipped with loose rear driveshaft bolts that attach the driveshafts to the transfer cases. This can cause the driveshafts to separate from the transfer cases.

A separated driveshaft can cause all sorts of problems including a loss of drive power and possible damage to surrounding components including the brake lines. The Ford Transit may also roll away if the driveshaft separates and the parking brake isn't engaged.

Ford says it learned of an increase in warranty reports alleging loose or missing bolts where the driveshaft connects to the transfer case constant velocity (CV) joint interface on 2020 Transit vans.

Ford engineers investigated five vans that suffered from loose driveshaft bolts but found no problems with how the bolts were installed. However, the five vans were owned by one fleet operator and Ford found evidence the driveshafts had been removed and reinstalled by fleet mechanics.

Between August and October, Ford performed an engineering study and on one vehicle there was one bolt missing, one fractured bolt and the remaining four bolts were loose.

"As of November 25, 2021, there have been 50 reports alleging loose or missing bolts at the Transit AWD driveshaft to transfer case CVJ interface with 22 alleging driveshaft separation. These reports span multiple fleets and retail customers. All reports relate to vehicles produced prior to February 1, 2020." — Ford

Even with all the driveshaft separations, Ford hasn't received any crash or injury reports.

A Transit driver may notice a loose driveshaft if the driver hears noise and feels vibration from underneath van.

The Ford dealer will replace all driveshaft bolts at the transfer case interface if the Transit van does not have loose bolts.

If even one bolt is loose, the Ford dealer will replace the driveshaft, all driveshaft bolts, center bearing bracket bolts, driveshaft to rear axle companion flange bolts, transfer case flange kit and the transfer case seal.

Ford Transit driveshaft recall notices will be mailed January 31, 2022, but concerned owners may call the automaker at 866-436-7332. Ford's reference recall number is 21S54.

2014 Ford Transit Connect Recall

In a recall of 311 vans, Ford says 2014 Transit Connects have panoramic sunroofs that may separate from the vans. Ford says the problem is the bond that holds the sunroof to the van.

Ford dealers will remove, clean and reinstall the panoramic sunroof panels.

Ford Transit Connect owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 17, 2022.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 16S35.