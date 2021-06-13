General Motors Vehicles Recalled For Airbag Warning Lights

More than 301,000 Buick, Cadillac, Chevy and GMC vehicles need software updates.

June 13, 2021 — More than 301,000 General Motors vehicles are recalled because the airbag warning lights may stay illuminated and fail to provide warnings if the airbags fail.

However, the warning lights stay activated only on alternating ignition cycles in these vehicles.

2021 Buick Envision

2021 Cadillac CT4

2021 Cadillac CT5

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon XL

The airbag warning light stays illuminated because the communications gateway module incorrectly processes a loss of communication with the sensing diagnostic module.

GM learned in April about a possible problem and in May engineers opened an investigation to review field and warranty data, finding 19 warranty claims possibly related. This caused GM to issue the recall, but the automaker says it's unaware of any crash or injury reports.

The U.S. GM recall includes 285,622 vehicles while in Canada about 16,071 GM vehicles are recalled.

Recall notices will be mailed July 19, 2021, with details about dealerships updating the communications gateway module software.

Owners who have accepted the terms and conditions will be able to receive the software changes using wireless over-the-air (OTA) technology without having to bring their vehicles to dealerships.

However, owners may schedule to have the updates performed at GM dealers.

Buick owners may contact Buick customer service at 800-521-7300, Cadillac customers may call 800-458-8006, Chevrolet owners can call 800-222-1020 or GMC customer service can be reached at 800-462-8782.

GM's recall reference number is N212338110.