GM Recalls 410,000 Trucks With Dangerous Airbag Inflators

GM recalls GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, 3500, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks.

July 9, 2021 — More than 410,000 Chevrolet and GMC trucks are recalled because the roof-rail airbag inflators could rupture.

Some of the trucks were recalled in December 2020 for the same problem, and this latest recall supersedes the previous recall.

Included in the recall are 2015-2016 GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, 3500, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks that may have roof-rail airbag inflator end caps that may detach from the inflators. It's also possible the airbag inflator sidewall may rupture.

The roof-rail airbag inflators are located above the headliners and may contain defects that cause the separations of the inflator end caps or splitting of the inflator sidewalls.

The automaker says compressed gas will escape from the inflator and the end cap or possibly other components can be launched into the vehicle and injure truck occupants.

GM says corrosion inside the inflator may occur from moisture because of the way the supplier manufactured the inflators, and the problem can worsen in high temperatures.

Three roof-rail inflators ruptured in 2015 Silverado trucks in June, one in Florida and the other two in Texas. The trucks weren't occupied when the inflators exploded, and in all three cases the steel inflator sidewalls split open and released gas stored in the chambers.

This was enough to convince General Motors to order the truck recall.

General Motors dealers will replace both front roof-rail airbag modules. Interim owner recall letters are expected to be mailed August 16, 2021, then truck owners will receive second notices when replacement parts are available.

GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado owners may contact GMC at 888-988-7267 or Chevrolet at 800-222-1020.

GM's recall reference number is N202324251.